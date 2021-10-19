Inslee issues two proclamations for pause on statewide jail transfers and for damaged overpass

Gov. Jay Inslee issued two emergency proclamations today. The first addresses statewide jail transfers to the Department of Corrections, and the second is related to a severely damaged overpass spanning I-5 in Snohomish County.

Proclamation 20-80.1 suspends portions of statutes that require the transfer of incarcerated individuals from jails to the Department of Corrections. This proclamation was first issued in December 2020 for 18 days to help the DOC manage the spread of COVID. In light of the highly transmissible Delta variant and impacts of COVID-related strains on those who reside in close quarters, it is necessary to once again pause transfers from jails to DOC for a brief period. The proclamation is effective on October 25 and expires November 5.