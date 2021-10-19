Inslee issues two proclamations for pause on statewide jail transfers and for damaged overpass
Story
Gov. Jay Inslee issued two emergency proclamations today. The first addresses statewide jail transfers to the Department of Corrections, and the second is related to a severely damaged overpass spanning I-5 in Snohomish County.
-
Proclamation 20-80.1 suspends portions of statutes that require the transfer of incarcerated individuals from jails to the Department of Corrections. This proclamation was first issued in December 2020 for 18 days to help the DOC manage the spread of COVID.
In light of the highly transmissible Delta variant and impacts of COVID-related strains on those who reside in close quarters, it is necessary to once again pause transfers from jails to DOC for a brief period. The proclamation is effective on October 25 and expires November 5.
-
Proclamation 21-17 declares a state of emergency in Snohomish County due to damage sustained to the 12th Street NE overpass where it crosses I-5, requiring repairs and replacement of an overpass girder at a cost of about $1.8 million. The emergency order further directs state agencies and department to use state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected local jurisdictions in this effort. This proclamation is effective immediately.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued two emergency proclamations today. The first addresses statewide jail transfers to the Department of Corrections, and the second is related to a severely damaged overpass spanning I-5 in Snohomish County.
- Proclamation 20-80.1 suspends portions of statutes that require the transfer of incarcerated individuals from jails to the Department of Corrections. This proclamation was first issued in December 2020 for 18 days to help the DOC manage the spread of COVID. In light of the highly transmissible Delta variant and impacts of COVID-related strains on those who reside in close quarters, it is necessary to once again pause transfers from jails to DOC for a brief period. The proclamation is effective on October 25 and expires November 5.
- Proclamation 21-17 declares a state of emergency in Snohomish County due to damage sustained to the 12th Street NE overpass where it crosses I-5, requiring repairs and replacement of an overpass girder at a cost of about $1.8 million. The emergency order further directs state agencies and department to use state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected local jurisdictions in this effort. This proclamation is effective immediately.
Media Contact
Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136
Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136