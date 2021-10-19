Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,924 in the last 365 days.

Inslee issues two proclamations for pause on statewide jail transfers and for damaged overpass

Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee issued two emergency proclamations today. The first addresses statewide jail transfers to the Department of Corrections, and the second is related to a severely damaged overpass spanning I-5 in Snohomish County. 

  • Proclamation 20-80.1 suspends portions of statutes that require the transfer of incarcerated individuals from jails to the Department of Corrections. This proclamation was first issued in December 2020 for 18 days to help the DOC manage the spread of COVID. In light of the highly transmissible Delta variant and impacts of COVID-related strains on those who reside in close quarters, it is necessary to once again pause transfers from jails to DOC for a brief period. The proclamation is effective on October 25 and expires November 5.
  • Proclamation 21-17 declares a state of emergency in Snohomish County due to damage sustained to the 12th Street NE overpass where it crosses I-5, requiring repairs and replacement of an overpass girder at a cost of about $1.8 million. The emergency order further directs state agencies and department to use state resources and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected local jurisdictions in this effort. This proclamation is effective immediately.  

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee issues two proclamations for pause on statewide jail transfers and for damaged overpass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.