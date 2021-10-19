Cryptocurrency broker Quicktraderrushs.com appears to be engaged in fraud against California consumers

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received a complaint from a California resident regarding a crypto investment.

The victim told DFPI he was scammed into transferring money to this supposedly Los Angeles-based company for investment purposes. The website claims Quick Trade Rush is a global investment company based in the Unites States that offers high income with low investment risk, including in cryptocurrency, and offers commissions for referrals to the site. The victim transferred money to the website, https://quicktradesrushs.com but instead of receiving profits from their investment, the victim was charged multiple fees. Quick Trade Rush is not licensed to offer investments in California.

This appears to be what is commonly called an “Advance Fee scheme,” which can take many forms, as discussed here: https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/advance-fee-schemes.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.