Cryptocurrency broker primeXoptions.com appears to be engaged in fraud against California consumers.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received a complaint from a California resident regarding a crypto investment.

The victim told DFPI he was scammed into transferring money to this online crypto trading company, after hearing about it from a person online. The online scammer claimed to be a crypto currency investment trader, and helped the victim open an account with Prime Expert Options. The scammer told the victim to purchase bitcoin and transfer it into the account, then claimed the victim had made substantial profits and should upgrade to the next level. The victim transferred more money and the scammer told him he had made even more profits. But when the victim asked to withdraw some money, the scammer told him he needed to pay thousands of dollars in taxes and brokerage fees. The investor asked to pay these fees from the profits, but the scammer said this was not possible. The company operates a website at https://www.primexoptions.com. The online person provided a contact at https://t.me/AmeliaWhite_fx.

This appears to be what is commonly called an “Advance Fee scheme,” which can take many forms, as discussed here: https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/advance-fee-schemes.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.