Cryptocurrency website “dashboard.librablockchain.io/sign-in.php” appears to be engaged in fraud against California consumers

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received a complaint from a California resident regarding a link to dashboard.librablockchain.io/sign-in.php.

The victim told DFPI he was scammed into transferring cryptocurrency into what he believed was an investment in presale Libra digital assets. The website they were give a link to appeared to be the real libra.org website, with the same links, pictures and information; but with the phony website had an ad promoting the presale link for early investors in the Libra token. These allegations have not been verified by the DFPI.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.