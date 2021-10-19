Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council Postpones Listening Session in Scranton

The Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council has postponed a listening session in Scranton scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the University of Scranton. The listening session will be rescheduled.

Governor Tom Wolf created the council of redistricting experts to provide him with recommendations for his review of the congressional redistricting plan which will be passed by the General Assembly later this year. In addition to gathering public feedback, the council will review the redistricting processes in other states that reduce gerrymandering, develop factors to determine if a plan improves the integrity and fairness and prevents the dilution of a person’s vote, and offer recommendations to ensure that districts are compact and contiguous to keep communities together and ensure people are proportionally represented.

The remaining listening sessions are follows:

11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 Point Park University Center for Media Innovation 305 Wood St. Pittsburgh, PA 15222 5:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 West Chester University Swope Music Building, Ware Recital Hall 817 S. High St. West Chester, PA 19382 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 Penn State Behrend Pat Black III Conference Center, 180 Burke 5101 Jordan Rd. Erie, PA 16563 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 Drexel University Creese Student Center 3210 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19104 11:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 Penn State Main Campus HUB-Robeson Center, 201 Old Main University Park, PA 16802 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 Mansfield University Manser Hall 31 S. Academy St. Mansfield, PA 16933

To attend a public listening session please RSVP with your name and event date to the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at OIARSVP@pa.gov.

All Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to visit the Pennsylvania Redistricting Public Comment Portal to find directions to the listening session, submit written comments or draft their own proposed congressional redistricting map for the council to consider.