10/19/21-JOINT INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY INTO FIRE AT LAVA TREE STATE MONUMENT

For Immediate News Release: October 19, 2021

(HILO)  The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), the Hawaii County Fire Department (HFD), and Hawaii County Police are investigating a fire that gutted a maintenance shed at Lava Tree State Monument in the Puna District early this morning. 

HFD received the first call shortly after 6 a.m. and had the fire in the small building extinguished by 6:30 a.m. Arson investigators were on the scene looking into the cause of what is believed to be a suspicious fire. The DLNR Division of State Parks reports nothing of value was inside the structure.  

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to call the Hawaii DOCARE office at (808) 933-3460. 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison  Senior Communications Manager  (808) 587-0396  [email protected] 

