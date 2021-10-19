Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Couple for Healthcare Fraud

Las Vegas, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Marcus Lamont Pritchett, 33, and Krystle Pritchett, 35, were sentenced in a Medicaid fraud case involving falsely billing for healthcare services.

Marcus Pritchett and Krystle Pritchett were each sentenced for a Category D felony offense of Submitting False Claims, Medicaid Fraud by District Court Judge Eric Johnson. Judge Johnson sentenced Mr. Pritchett to 12 to 36 months incarceration, suspended, Ms. Pritchett to 12 to 30 months incarceration, suspended, and placed them both on probation for two years. As part of the sentence, Mr. Pritchett and Ms. Pritchett were ordered to pay $2,500,000 and $300,000 in restitution, respectively. Mr. and Mrs. Pritchett were further ordered to perform 250 hours and 100 hours of community service, respectively. The fraud occurred between August 2017 and August 2018.

“At a time when our State is experiencing unprecedented healthcare burdens brought on by COVID-19, it is vitally important to put a stop to illegal billing practices that waste taxpayer dollars and siphon off much-needed healthcare funds,” said AG Ford. “My Office will vigorously investigate and prosecute healthcare providers who are dishonest in their dealings with Nevada’s Medicaid program.”

The investigation began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received information about questionable billing practices by an entity controlled by Marcus Pritchett. The entity improperly billed for incarcerated individuals and billed in excess of twenty-four (24) hours of services per day for individual service providers. The investigation revealed that Marcus and Krystle Pritchett owned and/or operated three healthcare services companies: A3 Konsulting, Better Life Counseling Services and JAK Counseling Services. Through these three companies, Marcus and Krystle Pritchett submitted claims to Nevada Medicaid for services purportedly provided by their healthcare professionals, when in fact such healthcare professionals either did not work for their companies or did not provide the excessive amounts of services to the Medicaid recipients.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

The case was prosecuted by Steve Sidhu, Senior Deputy Attorney General.

To view the criminal information of Marcus Pritchett, click here.

To view the criminal information of Krystle Pritchett, click here.

To file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, click here.

