Polis-Primavera Administration & State Legislature Urge Coloradans to Get the Flu Shot to Protect Themselves & Their Families

DENVER - Gov. Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, and state lawmakers urged Coloradans to get the flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families. Gov. Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, Senator Rhonda Fields, and Senator Janet Buckner and Coloradans rolled up their sleeves on the west steps of the state capitol today to get the flu shot.

“I’m getting the flu shot again this year because I know how important it is to protect myself and my family, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fill hospitals, and as the majority of COVID hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Getting the flu vaccine is free, quick and easy and is a crucial tool in protecting our hospital capacity,” said Governor Polis.

As flu season emerges it is important that everyone gets the flu shot to protect themselves and to avoid increasing capacity at Colorado’s hospitals.

"Just like the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the yearly flu shot is a great way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and neighbors. This is a critical moment in our fight against COVID-19 and it is important that we all do our part to stay healthy so that our hospital capacity stays high and those who most need care can get it." said Lt. Governor Primavera. "I hope that all Coloradans will find the clinic nearest to them and get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu as soon as possible. We are so much stronger when we work together - you can do your part by getting a safe and effective vaccine."

Gov. Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera were joined by state lawmakers and state employees today to get the flu shot.

“While COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado remain elevated, we all must do our part to make sure we don’t further strain our hospitals and health care workers,” said Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora). “One of the easiest ways to do so is to get your flu vaccine. Protecting yourself against the flu will help keep you out of the doctor’s office and the hospital, easing the burden on our health care workers and preserving our health care resources.”

“As flu season quickly approaches, it’s time to get your safe, effective flu vaccine,” said Senator Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora). “Now that kids are back in school, folks are going back to in person work and our economy is bouncing back, it’s more important than ever to make sure we do what we can to have a mild flu season. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated against the flu to protect not only yourself, but the people around you.”

Senators Buckner and Fields spoke at the event. Both Senators serve on the Senate Health and Human Services committee with Senator Fields serving as Chair of the committee.

“Getting the flu shot is as important as ever this year, and thankfully, finding a provider or mobile clinic is incredibly easy in Colorado,” said Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver. “Coloradans should get the flu shot as soon as they can to protect themselves and their families and prevent unnecessary hospitalizations as our state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rep. Lontine is Chair of the House Health and Insurance Committee.

Coloradans are able to get the shot from their family doctor, but it’s also widely available at pharmacies, and other clinics across the state.

To find a flu shot location near you, visit: cdphe.colorado.gov/immunizations/get-vaccinated

Last year, Gov. Polis got his flu shot with Dinger and Miles, mascots from the Rockies and the Broncos, as well as Broncos player and ring of famer Billy Thompson and Rockies pitcher and Colorado native Kyle Freeland.