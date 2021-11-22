NEW BOOK EXPLAINS WHY PEOPLE SHOULD NOT SPEND ANOTHER DAY DIETING
DIET REBEL: HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT, KEEP IT OFF, AND NEVER DIET AGAIN by Brian Harner
Yes, finally! Diet Rebel is a solution to today’s weight epidemic. Brian’s proven path gives you the tools you need to lose the weight you desire and keep it off. Brilliant!”UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 45 million Americans start dieting each year. Yet, how can 70 percent of Americans still be overweight?
— Suzanne Clark, Healthcare Provider and Weight-Loss Coach
The truth is you do not need to traditionally diet to lose weight, says Brian Harner, author of his recently released book Diet Rebel: How to Lose Weight, Keep It Off, and Never Diet Again!
Harner should know. For nearly 30 years, He struggled with his weight until he found the path to lasting weight loss. He wrote Diet Rebel to share the same process he followed to lose 100 pounds and keep it off for almost 20 years and counting.
If you are new to the world of losing weight without restrictive dieting, the book will explain:
• What has been holding you back.
• The formula for exactly how much you need to eat to reach your goals.
• The freedom of never being captive to a restrictive diet again.
The book allows readers to experience a safe, secure way to lose weight without frustrating diets that don’t work.
The author opens his heart and guides the reader through a touching personal story of overcoming depression, overeating, low self-worth, and poor health to accomplish weight loss, exercise and health goals that seemed, to most people, impossible to achieve. He will show you how to stay on track and achieve your long-term and short-term goals without restricting diets.
Says Jason Karp, PhD, Exercise Physiologist, Run Coach and Author, “Brian shows us that it’s both possible and reasonable to end the tyrannical cycle of restrictive dieting. Following this simple but effective approach will lead to a life without dieting.”
BRIAN HARNER is an author, coach, and speaker who helps individuals regain their lives through the process of losing weight. In the past 20 years, Brian has experienced massive weight loss himself and spent countless hours researching weight loss. He enjoys helping others discover what he has learned. He struggled with weight for nearly 30 years and was on the path to self-destruction by food. He finally decided to do something about it. He needed to lose the weight for good. After spending several years learning how to lose weight, he discovered how to sustain weight loss. He spent six years losing 100 pounds. In the years following his weight loss, he has maintained a healthy weight. In addition to achieving sustainable weight loss, he has received certifications as a Lifestyle and Weight Management Coach from the National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association and Running Coach in the Revolution Running Method by Dr. Jason Karp.
Brian Harner
Diet Rebel Book
Brian@DietRebelLife.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter