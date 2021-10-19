Submit Release
Amicus Brief in Henderson v. The Source for Public Data

Amici States have an interest in protecting their citizens from unscrupulous website operators that provide criminal-history information with little regard for its veracity. Inaccurate or incomplete information can destroy the reputations of hard- working Americans and cause them undeserved difficulty in finding employment or housing. It can also mean that employers miss out on hiring qualified candidates be- cause online background checks return false positives. Because Defendants propose an overbroad interpretation of the Communications Decency Act that would nullify the protections Congress enacted in the Fair Credit Reporting Act (“FCRA”), this appeal implicates Amici States’ common interest. Amici States are authorized to file this brief under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 29(a)(2).

