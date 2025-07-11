Nebraska Helps to Secure $720 Million from Eight Opioid Drug Makers

Today, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office announced approximately $720 million nationwide in settlements with eight drug makers that manufactured opioid pills and worsened the nationwide opioid crisis. Based on the overwhelming participation by Attorneys General across the country, all eight defendants have agreed to proceed with a sign-on period for local governments. Nebraska is eligible to receive more than $3 million as a result of these settlements.

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

In addition to these abatement payments, several of the settlements allow states to receive free pharmaceutical products or cash in lieu of this product. Additionally, seven of the companies (not including Indivior) are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill, and are required to put in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed to not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid use disorder.

The settlements were negotiated by North Carolina, California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia.