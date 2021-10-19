“Dreams are at the forefront of the imagination; they are the pentacle of life resources and adventures. They are fascinating and real in their own way."

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calvin Earl Dallas’ Blueberry Dreams Stimulate The Inner You is an enthralling recollection of dreams set to literature. Published by Stratton Press, the book seeks to redefine the meaning of dreams as it gives emphasis to them being the forefront of our imagination.

From conversations with loved ones, societal anxieties, sexual desires to spiritual encounters, author Calvin Earl Dallas vividly captures these episodes occurring outside our objective reality. The author writes, “Dreams are at the forefront of the imagination; they are the pentacle of life resources and adventures. They are fascinating and real in their own way. We have to find the monkeys to play within our souls to create the jungles of time in our civilization of the mind. To even stand up tall to be giants among giants, that’s all we have to envision.” Dallas describes his work as a book that understands one’s intent into the unseen nonobjective world. The ability to project one’s imagination beyond the physical world, via art, creates new concepts and laws in our subjectivity that provide a sense of physical immortality. To a degree, the author urges his readers to examine the physical world in conjunction with the experiences confined in our dream state. The intention of stimulating our inner being is a recurrent motif in Dallas’s works.

Prior to publishing Blueberry Dreams, Calvin Earl Dallas published a book called, A Book of Tai Chi; he writes, “The purpose for writing this book on Tai Chi is to first to stimulate the reader's mind to visualize or feel the concepts and ideas presented and to be creative in their own application and comprehension of these energies movements of Tai Chi.”

