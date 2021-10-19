Alice and the Little Train That Could Not Walk centers on the story of young Alice who is brimming with excitement for her very first day of preschool.

When Alice's teacher tells her the train has a broken wheel, Alice starts to feel sad herself. It seems no one knows how to fix the wheel” — Michael L. Stahl

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by his daughter, Alice’s preschool little adventures, educator of over twenty years, Michael L. Stahl pens his debut book Alice and the Little Train That Could Not Walk. This engaging children’s book shows how every little thing to some, like going to preschool, can be a lifetime’s worth of adventures to many. The illustrations and detailed narrative impart the little girl’s big adventure.

Alice and the Little Train That Could Not Walk centers on the story of young Alice who is brimming with excitement for her very first day of preschool. However, after she successfully arrives, she immediately notices a colorful train, who in contrast with its color, looks sad and helpless in the corner of the schoolyard. After Alice’s teacher tells her the train has a broken wheel, Alice can’t help but feel sad herself. Seeing that the train still has a broken wheel, it seems that no one knows how to fix the wheel— until Alice decides to ask her parents for help.

This charming and cute story with equally charming beautifully drawn characters, readers together with the preschooler embarks on a determined and important quest to help a sad schoolyard train find happiness again like we all deserve to have.

Alice with her beautiful and rich Miami Beach tan, immersive brown eyes, and alluring dark brown hair will capture the reader’s hearts while also opening the door to view going to school in a different way. Starting from her day in preparing for school, going to school with her mother, and all the typical preschooler scenarios leaves the adults room for nostalgia.

The author, Michael L. Stahl was an educator for over twenty years for the Dade County Public School System. Among his other accomplishments, the most notable one was when he won the “Rookie Teacher of the Year” award during his very first year as a teacher and eventually won the district competition. Stahl is an avid reader and a passionate believer in stimulating the imagination of children through exciting tales. Stahl’s first book, Alice and the Little Train That Could Not Walk is featured in the 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference.

