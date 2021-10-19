You can read more about the epiphany as you go along and skim, understand, and take it to heart the visions and perception of insights and link it as a reality

It’s a preconceived notion that “The Apocalypse” is something bad. In biblical accounts, revelations are the end of something old and the beginning of a new more vibrant future.” — Stephen E. Thress’

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “apocalypse” in every sense of the word connotes everything destructive and damage of a catastrophic scale. Stephen E. Thress’ 4 Horsemen of the Great Metropolis is a pure work of fiction that was derived from the author’s true accounts and epiphany after an apocalyptic dream detailing the end of times. In biblical accounts, “revelations” are the end of something old and the beginning of a new and more vibrant future, a foretold prospect of heaven on earth. Thress delved deeper into this intriguing notion and brought forth a pre-planned guideline on how to save Earth and humanity from self-destruction.

This science-fiction book highlights epiphany as the catalyst to form and end this book. Derived from the Greek word “epiphaneia”, epiphany means “appearance” or a “manifestation”. Though,in literary terms, epiphany is described as the moment in a story where a person achieves realization, awareness, or a feeling of knowledge after which events are seen through the prism of this new light in the story. You can read more about the epiphany as you go along and skim, understand, and take it to heart the visions and perception of insights and link it as a reality of something that is yet to come and an experience that must be shared with the world.

The Great Metropolis hopes to become the largest united front that was molded for the purpose of tackling some of the biggest hurdles humanity faces in today’s society. This book is for anyone concerned with the foretold “end of the world” that became popular due to the Mayan prophecy. This is far from being an action-packed thriller that some of us may assume, but a whole book focusing on the emotional implications of the end of the world. The author underscores the crucial function for world and humanity conservation. This is a moderately far cry from the usual spiritual association of what some may call doomsday.

Stephen E. Thress was born in 1951 in Columbus, Ohio, and later relocated to Zanesville, Ohio at the young age of 2. Unsurprisingly, the author’s favorite things to read growing up were mainly comic books such as Superman, Spiderman, and Fantastic 4. He also had a fascination with collecting baseball cards and especially adored the gum that came with the packs. He enlisted to join the Air Force after graduation as he saw it as his ticket to see the world. He managed to serve a little more than 5 years and ultimately ended up in Southern California, where he resides to this day.

4 Horsemen of the Great Metropolis

Written by: Stephen E. Thress

