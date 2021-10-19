“What in the world was God thinking when He began creation? Have you ever wondered why God even wanted to create our world in the first place?

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buck Elder’s God Plants a Garden: A Different Kind of Love Story is an awe-inspiring tale that offers readers a glimpse of the creation story in Genesis from a bird’s-eye view as it transpired. Buck describes the book as “an adult children’s book.”

The book is an outpouring of the author’s long-time curiosity behind the events of the first two chapters of Genesis. The author has come up with a heartwarming account of the creation story that will nudge readers to be appreciative of God's omnipotent wisdom and all that He did. Elder writes, “What in the world was God thinking when He began creation? Have you ever wondered why God even wanted to create our world in the first place? Have you ever thought about the decisions God had to make each day as He went through the creation process? What did He have to do first? How did God decide where to put His creation, what He was going to

include, what each thing would look like, what each thing would be named? For whom did God make His creation? What might it have been like if you had been there looking over God's shoulder and seeing the creation process unfold through His eyes?”

While it’s purely speculative, the book offers a fresh perspective and appreciation for God’s work in the creation of the biblical garden and its inhabitants, and an imaginative look at the possible thought process of the Lord as He unfolds the miracle of creation.

Buck lives in a friendly South Georgia town and is an active and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church where he has taught both youth and adult Sunday school classes for many years.

God Plants a Garden: A Different Kind of Love Story

Written by Buck Elder

