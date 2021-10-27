OlleyMay Safety Announces COV1D-19 Rapid Testing Services
WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OlleyMay Safety announced today that they have successfully begun offering small and large businesses rapid test services in advance of the Department of Labor’s upcoming rule requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate that their employees be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
OlleyMay Safety is an affiliate of Proforma, recently ranked the nation’s #1 distributor for various products and services, including safety essentials. As a $530 million distributor, Proforma is able to leverage its long-standing supplier network to secure various safety essentials and services for clients in small or bulk quantities.
The upcoming Department of Labor rule is part of the more aggressive vaccine mandates announced by President Biden on September 9. In the days after the announcement, the CDC issued a warning of COVID-19 test kit supply shortages.
“The supply chain to get tests into people’s hands is broken,” says Bruce Browning, President at OlleyMay Safety.” “We’re doing everything we can to make rapid testing available for those in need so we can all stay safe and move past this darn pandemic already. I can speak for the Proforma family when I say we feel it’s our obligation to step up and help as best we can given our $530 million buying power and sourcing expertise.”
About OlleyMay Safety: OlleyMay Safety, headquartered in the NY Metropolitan area, is an affiliate of Proforma. Proforma recently ranked #1 in the nation for the distribution of various products and services, including safety essentials. Recognized by ABC, CBS, CNBC, Entrepreneur, Fox, Forbes, Fortune, Inc. 5000, and the Wall Street Journal for the success and support brought to corporations worldwide, you can count on us to help you achieve your objectives. Learn more at www.proforma.com
For more information, visit https://www.olleymaysafety.com/.
Bruce Browning
OlleyMay Safety is an affiliate of Proforma, recently ranked the nation’s #1 distributor for various products and services, including safety essentials. As a $530 million distributor, Proforma is able to leverage its long-standing supplier network to secure various safety essentials and services for clients in small or bulk quantities.
The upcoming Department of Labor rule is part of the more aggressive vaccine mandates announced by President Biden on September 9. In the days after the announcement, the CDC issued a warning of COVID-19 test kit supply shortages.
“The supply chain to get tests into people’s hands is broken,” says Bruce Browning, President at OlleyMay Safety.” “We’re doing everything we can to make rapid testing available for those in need so we can all stay safe and move past this darn pandemic already. I can speak for the Proforma family when I say we feel it’s our obligation to step up and help as best we can given our $530 million buying power and sourcing expertise.”
About OlleyMay Safety: OlleyMay Safety, headquartered in the NY Metropolitan area, is an affiliate of Proforma. Proforma recently ranked #1 in the nation for the distribution of various products and services, including safety essentials. Recognized by ABC, CBS, CNBC, Entrepreneur, Fox, Forbes, Fortune, Inc. 5000, and the Wall Street Journal for the success and support brought to corporations worldwide, you can count on us to help you achieve your objectives. Learn more at www.proforma.com
For more information, visit https://www.olleymaysafety.com/.
Bruce Browning
OlleyMay Safety
+1 914-380-7510
email us here