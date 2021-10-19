This compilation of poems is a disparate kind of inspirational non-fiction book for children who are ready to take on the big world.

Children will be inspired by the struggles and adversities in which Black women have overcome to become important women of our history written in the form of poetry.” — Minnie L. Ransom, Ed.D.

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oppression, racism, and numerous forms of inequality have already been around in society ever since way back. This holds true especially to black women, where aside

from their race, gender was also an added factor of why the majority put them in a category lesser than who they actually are. However, numerous women of color have now overcome the struggles of adversities and become important women of our history. Dr. Minnie Ransom, author, and experienced educator inspires children using numerous true stories of black women who became notable figures through eloquent poems in Black Women Who Have Made a Difference. Black Women Who Have Made a Difference is a rousing book packed with motivational stories of black women who have made a difference written expressed in poems that promotes cognizance of the achievements and accomplishments of numerous black women amidst blatant discrimination. This compilation of poems is a disparate kind of inspirational non-fiction book for children who are ready to take on the big world.

One of the most notable figures mentioned in the book is Phillis Wheatley, the first African-American author of a published book of poetry. Wheatley was sold into slavery at the age of seven or eight and was transported to North America where she was bought by the Wheatley family in Boston. Phillis Wheatley’s equanimity deserves a spot in Dr. Ransom’s book, where forbearance, courage, and affinity for the good surprises are being highlighted. This quasi-philanthropic work is a great addition to any children’s library whether at home or school. This pellucid but paramount work is the author’s debut as an author who does not only pens but inspires and empowers.

Dr. Minnie Ransom holds a life California Standard Teaching Credential; a life California Adult Education Credential; a life Standard Teaching - Early Childhood Credential; and is a certified educator of English Language Development (ELD) and Gifted and Talented (GATE) students. Dr. Ransom is a long-term private and public educator who was given the opportunity to work with people of all age groups including preschoolers to high school. She has owned and operated a private school that caters to infants through third-grade students for academics and daycare. Catch her beguiling book, Black Women Who Have Made a Difference at the October 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference.

Black Women Who Have Made a Difference

Written by: Minnie L. Ransom, Ed.D.

