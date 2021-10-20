Poetry That Soothes the Soul
A Tribute to Expressive Voices
Read some poetry this week. It'll soothe your soul.”OCALA, FL, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It'll soothe your soul" were Oprah's exact words when she referenced how vital the art of poetry is when it comes to nourishing the soul. And, she's not the only one savoring the expressive yet delicate art of poetry; other aesthetes agree, including K.D. Gates, poet, and author of Between Seams, her newest poetry collection. Why? Because poetry, as unique as each star, is curated to align life's path. And, like stars, poetry books of all kinds are lighting the pathways for lost souls.
— Oprah Winfrey
Like a match to an unlit candle, expressive poetry isn't complex or confusing; it's bold and life-changing. How? Well, imagine her daunting moment of rejection; imagine how alone she felt. At that moment, she felt as though no one else in the world understood her pain. Later, after reading a book like Between Seams, she realizes that like herself, her quiet neighbor next door, the GYN she sees yearly, and the lady at the Starbucks counter have all had the same experience. Now, she doesn't feel so alone, and her once closed, hurting heart becomes an open avenue toward healing. That's the life-changing difference of express poetry.
According to Gates, “Healing doesn’t just happen; you read it.”
You see, "healing doesn't just happen; you read it" is a wise phrase to live by. And, women struggling with painful memories of love, lust, abuse, rejection, and self-sabotage agree. In other words, unlike long forms of literature and novels, express poetry, also known by some as real-life or relatable poetry, helps align mental pathways, aka open seams. And, instead of sitting and grieving moments, readers quickly began identifying painful pieces, connecting scattered dots, and mending their unhealed hearts.
Uniquely, when referencing the healing art of express poetry— simple, honest, impactful, Oprah said it best again when she stated, "Just a few seemingly simple phrases perfectly express what we need to know just then, in that moment."
So, poetry, as stated, is no longer a dying art form; it's a dead soul's highway toward healing, a solution for good mental health, and an out-of-the-box approach to healing, living, and laughing through life's everyday struggles. Because, as individuals, life seems different on the inside.
About K.D. Gates:
K.D. Gates is a poet, author, mother, and visionary. Writing and reading poetry since childhood, she found a sense of relief, a place to escape the pain of abuse, trauma, and fear. Reading titles by poetry greats helped K.D., craft her rebellious style of writing. Now, the bestselling author of The Good Poet, she brings you Between Seams, a vibrant collection of expressive poetry that touches on love, lust, life, fear, joy, and hope.
