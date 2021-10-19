APN Health and Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology Enter into Strategic Partnership
MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APN Health, LLC and Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology Co., Ltd., announced forming exclusive strategic partnership between the two companies in the electrophysiology field.
APN has innovated and developed an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled navigation 3D mapping platform called Navik 3D. This next generation AI driven system represents a unique opportunity for physicians, patients and hospitals worldwide to address the challenge of navigation and mapping in the field of treatment for Afib, Structural Heart and other related fields within Electrophysiology and the larger domain of Cardiology.
“Working with strategic partners like Dinova EP, APN sees significant opportunity to provide simple solutions to more hospitals, physicians and patients in order to treat cardiac disease problems by simplifying the delivery of therapies using a user friendly and cost-effective platform,” said Dr. Jasbir Sra, MD with over 30 years of experience in the field of Electrophysiology and the founder of APN. The Navik 3D navigation and mapping platform will provide a next generation interface with the upcoming Pulse Field Ablation (“PFA”) catheter technology being developed by Dinova EP. This unique User Interface can bring the visualization of PFA Catheter by utilizing multimodal (Image Guided) techniques when delivering therapy for procedures in the areas of Pulmonary Vein Isolation (“PVI”) and other Afib therapies.
Michael Yiwei Zhao, co-founder and chairman of Dinova EP said: “with the introduction of APN Health's Navik 3D, Dinova EP becomes a total solution provider for the treatment of Afib. The company's products will be able to treat all types of Afib diseases from simple to complex. In addition, this technique has the advantages of low cost and simple application and will be easy to be widely used in clinical practice.”
About APN Health, LLC
APN Health, LLC (Company Website) is a next generation medical device company that has developed highly effective, easy to use and hardware agnostic proprietary and patented software algorithms to create an innovative and cost-effective 3D cardiac imaging system called Navik 3D.
About Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology Co., Ltd
Founded in 2016, Hangzhou Dinova EP Technology Co., Ltd., an incubated company by DiNovA Medtech (Company Website), is an innovative medical enterprise dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing and sales of interventional medical devices for atrial fibrillation (AF) and stroke prevention. Its core products are CardioPulse™, a pulse field ablation (PFA) device for atrial fibrillation and SeaLA™, a left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) device. Dinova EP completed Asia’s first pulsed field ablation procedure for paroxysmal AF with its CardioPulse™ PFA system in December 2020, and successfully completed Asia’s first PFA procedure for persistent AF in July this year.
