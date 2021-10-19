Even when you think you’re all on your own, remember and know you’re not alone.

they have faith their father will be able to come home. The question is, "When?"” — Stacy Manning Casaluci

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the courage and strong will displayed by the military women and men, as well as the family going through military deployment, author Stacy Manning Casaluci pens a comforting book Know You're Not Alone. It is dedicated to those who are strong enough to serve their country and brave enough to spend a long time away from their loved ones.

Always a lover of bedtime stories, Casaluci curated this book to help her sons understand why the father needs to go on his Special-Ops mission, in a winsome but intimate way. This endearing story is about a mother and her two sons, Cory and Kyler, who must say goodbye to their father when he leaves on a military mission. Though this is a despairing temporary farewell, the two brothers continue their lives uncertain when their father will return home. One night, their guardian angel appears and says, “I know how you’re feeling, but you must have faith and keep on believing. Even when you think you’re all on your own, remember and know you’re not alone.

Both boys find it in themselves to listen to their angel and learn to accept things the way they are and find ways to be happy. Even though things aren’t how they want them to be, the talk drove both boys to have faith and believe that their father will come home. The only question is, “When?” This picture book includes absorbing illustrations which will leave young readers lighthearted and craving for more.

“Know You’re Not Alone has a powerful message, especially to children missing someone significant in their life or experiencing separation. The themes of family, faith, friendship, parenting, and education are beautifully developed in this story. This book is a little gem that will, undoubtedly, spice up the lives of young readers.”—Christian Fernandez.

Catch the author’s work at the October 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference.

Know You're Not Alone

Written by: Stacy Manning Casaluci

