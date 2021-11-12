NewBlue, Inc. Launches Major Upgrade to Broadcast Graphics and Titling Software for Live Streaming Video Productions.

Titler Live 5 graphics and titling software delivers enhanced usability and new features to the live broadcast market in three specialized editions.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue, Inc. launches a significant upgrade to its Titler Live family of on-air graphics software for live video productions: Titler Live Broadcast, Titler Live Sport, and Titler Live Present. Video professionals and producers from a variety of industries, including broadcast, corporate, education, sports, house of worship, event production, and government, can now affordably, easily, and reliably, bring post-production polish to live video production.

Central to the three editions of Titler Live 5 is a modernized user interface (UI) which makes it dramatically easier to produce beautiful, informative multi-layer live video graphics and lower thirds, along with a significantly expanded suite of functionality.

Explains Karen Gauthier, Chief Product Officer, of NewBlue, “As live broadcast productions become increasingly more common and sophisticated, ease of use has become a primary concern of customers. With this in mind, we added several UI enhancements making it easy to create broadcast-quality graphics without all the ‘building’ that often bogs down less flexible packages.”

Titler Live 5 boasts flexibility and features not seen in previous editions. Titler Live 5 can output graphics to virtually any switcher, using industry standard hardware and software integrations. Additionally, Titler Live 5 natively visualizes data from a wide range of sources, such as Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets and Slides, and can be customized to input data from any source, per the API. Titler Live 5 also adds support for media clips, live video sources, and multi-data editing.

“The Titler Live 5 family of live graphics software brings major advancements to video producers and broadcasters,” adds Todor Fay, Co-founder and CEO of NewBlue. “Not only will these video professionals find it easier to use, they’ll greatly appreciate our expanded support for new data controllers and the addition of media playout and a full range of live video sources.”

The Titler Live 5 family features three editions:

•Titler Live Present ($799 perpetual license or $299 annual subscription) is designed for the corporate, house of worship, event production, government and education markets. Includes social media integrated audience engagement features such as polling, tweets, Facebook posts, and live comments from live streams.

•Titler Live Sport ($999 perpetual license or $399 annual subscription) is aimed at the sporting event market and offers support for sports inputs such as scoreboards, stats, and more.

•Titler Live Broadcast ($3,999 perpetual license or $1,999 annual subscription) is designed for the professional broadcast market and offers support for 16 channels, unlimited layers per live channel, and a host of features suitable for high-end commercial use. Titler Live Broadcast also includes priority support, creative and workflow training with NewBlue solutions experts, and a dedicated account manager.

New Features

The Titler Live 5 family of live video graphics includes these new features:

• Streamlined UI.

• Google Sheets, Slides* and Microsoft Excel Controller.

• Direct import of images, audio and video media.

• Multi-entry mode - built-in spreadsheet style playout control.

• Full Range of Live Video Sources, including NDI, Webcam, DeckLink, Screen

Capture and Browser Capture.

• Automated Graphic Scaling.

• Cache Preview in Title Designer.

• PTZ Cameras.*^.

• Downstream key *^.

• New professionally designed graphics library.

*Unavailable in Titler Live 5 Sport | ^Unavailable in Titler Live 5 Present

For a full feature listing and comparison, see the Titler Live product page.

About the Titler Live 5 Product Family

For video producers in need of an affordable, easy-to-use live graphics solution, the Titler Live 5 family of products offers a complete titling solution that allows customers to quickly visualize data for all live broadcast settings. Titler Live 5 products are easy to use, provide professional looking graphics, and can be seamlessly incorporated into any existing live production pipeline.

Each Titler Live 5 edition—Present, Sport and Broadcast—brings intuitive workflows that are approachable for both experienced operators and novices.. The graphics library, animation-based Title Designer, and simple playout interface make for a quick learning curve. Each edition can output graphics to virtually any switcher, using industry standard hardware and software integrations. Additionally, each Titler Live 5 product natively visualizes data from a wide range of sources. Titler Live Broadcast can be customized to input data from any source, per the API.

All three Titler Live 5 editions also provide unparalleled integration with the Blackmagic Design ATEM line of video switchers. Using the ATEM SDK with the Titler Live 5 family of live video graphics software combines the switching power and quality of the ATEM with the production polish of NewBlue’s graphics. Titler Live 5 products overlay the ATEM output with a range of graphics, including lower thirds, media clips, webcam and NDI picture-in-picture (PiP), plus live social media comments, and synchronized stinger transitions.

Likewise, Titler Live 5 embraces NewTek’s NDI 5 platform, enabling sophisticated live video PiP layouts with participants from phones, browsers, and remote locations seamlessly mapped to animated graphics.

To learn more about the Titler Live 5 product family or schedule a free training, please visit NewBlue here.

About NewBlue, Inc.

Founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, NewBlue is a respected leader of post- production and live graphics software for the video production markets. Its NewBluePOST line features video effects, transitions, and titling software for consumer and professional video editing software host applications found in its flagship TotalFX. The company has licensed its software (plugins) for use in Avid Media Composer, Grass Valley EDIUS, MAGIX VEGAS, Corel VideoStudio, Pinnacle Studio, Lightworks, and CyberLink PowerDirector.

The company’s NewBlueLIVE line of live production graphics solutions are used by a variety of broadcast, education, sports, house of worship, corporate, and government enterprises, and licensed by Telestream, Presto Sports, and Broadcast Pix. You’ll find its Titler Live, Vividcast, and Fusion lines in broadcast studios worldwide.

To learn more about NewBlue, contact Robert Sharp, President of NewBlue, at roberts@newblueinc.com.