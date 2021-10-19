Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC will be Exhibiting at the 2021 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair

Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 15th-18th, 2021 in Dusseldorf, Germany. COMPAMED is a leading international trade fair and is held in parallel with the MEDICA tradeshow.

The team will show some of Super Brush’s 3,000+ lint-free, durable foam swabs that have provided critical solutions to cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian and additive manufacturing industries.

Super Brush offers extensive experience necessary to design a foam swab to meet specific kit, package, or application requirements. Their swabs are engineered with no adhesives, so they will not contaminate fluid being applied. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.

Super Brush can customize their swabs with:

• Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft, or coarse

• Overall-lengths ranging from 50 millimeters (mm) to over 2.5 meters

• Specified fluid delivery capacity

• Mitts as small as 1.7mm in diameter

• Colored handles for branding opportunities

Super Brush will be in Hall 13/F71 at this year’s COMPAMED/Medica International Trade Fair. If you would like to learn more about the COMPAMED International Trade Fair, please visit https://www.compamed-tradefair.com or to learn more about Super Brush, please visit www.superbrush.com

If your company has a need for a customized swab, talk with our development team today by contacting us by email development@superbrush.com or by phone at 1.413.543.1442.

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

