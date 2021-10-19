the devilishly handsome and mysterious Bill, the husband of her dead twin sister Joanna.

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacqueline Garcia’s Decay of Sorrow is a romance mystery novel released by Xlibris last May 21 of this year. The novel is a modern and refreshing take on the Gothic Romance genre — a literary encounter that proves that the genre is very much alive today.

The novel revolves around the heroine Esme Porcher as she struggles to keep her spirit alive after she hastily marries her brother-in-law, the devilishly handsome and

mysterious Bill, the husband of her dead twin sister Joanna. Bill and Esme met at her sister’s funeral and instantly fell for each other and married two months after. The

exhilaration of love begins to take a different course when the couple arrived at Meadoways, the quaint little cottage-style house that sheltered the love between her

dead sister and current husband. In Meadoways, Esme meets Amanda, Bill’s gorgeous secretary. Amanda mistakes Esme for Joanna and claims that Bill was supposed to

marry her after Joanna’s funeral. Esme begins to doubt her husband’ true character and their marriage. Esme soon after succumbs to the same mysterious disease that took her sister’s life and starts hearing a voice in the house -- a voice oddly identical to her sister’s.

Jacqueline Garcia’s Decay of Sorrow has the hallmarks of a gothic romance novel: a distressed heroine, Byronic male figure, secondary love interest and spectral visitationsin the main setting of the narrative. Far from an imitation of classics like Jane Eyre and Rebecca, Garcia’s picturesque, fluid writing style paired with her personal twists on the aforementioned themes raises her novel to a whole new level — worthy and relevant in today’s dating culture.

With Halloween just around the corner, Decay of Sorrow will be a perfect read. Purchase it on Xlibris, Amazon, Textbookx and other online book retailers.

Decay of Sorrow

Written by Jacqueline Garcia

