Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 19, 2021 FDA Publish Date: October 19, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Soup Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for hard plastic opaque pieces Company Name: Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon

Company Announcement

Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company, Mukilteo, Washington is recalling 14,968 sleeves of refrigerated Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon, Costco Item #1270666, packaged in 2-24oz Sleeved Packs, because of the possibility that the product may contain hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces.

The Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon, Costco Item #1270666, was distributed to Costco stores exclusively for retail purchase by consumers in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder soup is packaged in 24 oz clear plastic cups, in a double pack surrounded by a printed paperboard sleeve and has a UPC 0 30383 19649 6. The ready-to-eat soups have a Use By Date of 12-22-2021 printed on the bottom of the sleeve, and on the edge of the individual cup lids. See photo of product below.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

The problem was discovered on 10-17-21 when a consumer found a piece of plastic in the container they purchased and notified Ivar’s. No injuries were reported. The piece of plastic found by the consumer is in the shape of a half circle with some of the center missing, with edges that are sharp and pointed. The diameter of the circle is approximately 1 ½”. It is possible that the remainder of the circular plastic is a similarly intact piece or numerous smaller pieces.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The product should be removed from store shelves if present. Product remaining in the refrigerators of consumers containing the Use By Date of 12-22-2021 should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. Consumers are urged not to eat the product.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-425-493-1402, Monday-Friday, 8am-5 pm pacific time zone.

