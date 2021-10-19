Rosedale Beach Boat Ramp to Close Temporarily for Repairs

DNREC’s Rosedale Boat Ramp will close temporarily Oct. 21 for repairs that include patching a crack that runs down the center of the ramp

The Rosedale Beach boat ramp and parking lot on Indian River Bay will temporarily close for ramp repairs beginning Thursday, Oct. 21, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. The project will include a concrete patch to repair a large crack that runs along the center of the boat ramp. Project completion is anticipated by Friday, Oct. 29, weather permitting.

Other DNREC public boat ramps on or near Indian River and Indian River Bay include the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Masseys Landing boat ramp and the Division of Parks and Recreation’s boat ramps at Indian River Marina in Delaware Seashore State Park and at Holt’s Landing State Park.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov, or Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###