FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 19, 2021

Government Relations and Public Affairs 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 410-260-1488

Media Advisory District Court in Baltimore City to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The District Court in Baltimore City, in partnership with the Maryland GoVax Mobile Vaccination Taskforce, will hold a free and publicly accessible COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The clinic will be held at the Hargrove Building on East Patapsco Avenue. Free vaccinations will be provided for members of the public from 8 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will provide first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In addition, anyone who qualifies under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards may be eligible to receive the additional Pfizer dose. Persons considered immunocompromised may receive a third Moderna dose.

WHO: District Court in Baltimore City Maryland GoVax Mobile Vaccination Taskforce

WHAT: COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WHEN: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. WHERE: District Court in Baltimore City 700 E Patapsco Avenue Baltimore, Maryland 21215

NOTE: Media is encouraged to cover the clinic, but all photo opportunities require prior authorization. Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Office of Government Relations and Public Affairs for more information.

###