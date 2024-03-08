FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 8, 2024

Judge Erich M. Bean named District Administrative Judge for the District Court of Maryland in Allegany and Garrett Counties

CUMBERLAND, Md. – Allegany County District Court Judge Erich M. Bean has been named administrative judge for District 12 (Allegany and Garrett counties) of the District Court of Maryland. Judge Bean succeeds District Administrative Judge H. Jack Price, Jr., who will step down from his administrative judge role in preparation for his retirement in March of 2025 after nearly 20 years on the bench.

With the approval of Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey named Judge Bean district administrative judge, effective April 1, 2024.

“I congratulate Judge Price on his esteemed judicial career and leadership in service to the people of Allegany and Garrett counties, and of Maryland, as a judge since 2006,” said Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader. “Although Judge Price will be missed upon his retirement next year, Judge Bean will continue as a steward by advancing the Judiciary’s mission of providing fair, effective, and efficient access to justice for all.”

District administrative judges oversee the administration of the court and manage trial calendars to ensure the expeditious disposition of cases.

“Judge Bean is a well-respected and effective leader in the District Court in Allegany County, and I am confident that he will do an excellent job as he fulfills this administrative role that Judge Price has served dutifully for the past eight years,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “I congratulate Judge Price on his upcoming retirement and more than 30 years of exemplary service to the legal profession.”

Judge Bean was appointed as an associate judge to the District Court in Allegany County in November 2019 by then-Governor Larry Hogan. Prior to his appointment to the bench, he was an assistant state’s attorney for Allegany County from 2010 to 2019. Additionally, Judge Bean served as an assistant state’s attorney for Baltimore City from 2009 to 2010 and was the head law clerk for the Homicide Division of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2009. He was also a member of the Administrative Appeals Board for the City of Cumberland, Maryland, from 2012 to 2019.

Judge Bean earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science from Frostburg State University in 1998. He earned a juris doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2008 and was admitted to Maryland Bar in 2009. He is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and the Allegany County Bar Association, where he served on its board of trustees in 2019. Judge Bean earned a Prosecutor of the Year Award from the Allegany County State’s Attorney's Office in 2013. Earlier in his career, Judge Bean worked as a financial advisor for CBIZ Financial Solutions, Inc., from 1999 to 2005.

“I am honored to be elevated to administrative judge,” said Judge Bean. “I hope to continue Judge Price’s excellent stewardship of District 12. I thank Chief Justice Fader and Chief Judge Morrissey for their confidence in me to serve in this new role.”

