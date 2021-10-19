Fashion Industry Veteran Creates a la Carte Dream Fashion/Design Academy Upending Traditional Learning

Liza Dyermenjian, Founder & Dean The Cut Fashion Design Academy logo The Cut Fashion Design Academy Classroom with Teacher

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cut Fashion Design Academy (TCFDA) located in Vancouver, BC, Canada is the only accredited educational institution that offers diploma and certificate course customization with a 1:8 teacher-student ratio.

Garment industry veteran Liza Deyrmenjian launched The Cut Fashion Design Academy to upend the traditional learning model in the fast-paced technology-oriented fashion industry.

Deyrmenjian explains, "Our model is sleek by design with no 'filler' classes as the goal is not to hold student's hostage for years but to bestow upon them an education, taught by industry experts, that sets them up with an expert-level set of skills that will have them following their dreams in a shorter period of time."

TCFDA is the only accredited fashion and design academy in North America (and possibly the world) offering students à la carte options when it comes to their education. No more careers cut short or dreams put on hold by an obligation to enroll in one to three years of classes. Since its launch in 2018, TCFDA has experienced a 333% growth in enrollment and has alumni at Tentree, design firm Apparel Mark, Lululemon, and Arc'teryx.

"The traditional model fails students who are looking to learn a skill or to build a career, by tying their education to an outdated model that pushes a multi-year pre-packaged course load as being ideal. Our world moves too fast to insist on a design student take a 3-year course to learn 3D pattern-making. What I have developed is an experiential educational model that is an ideal pairing of choice and pricing," says Deyrmenjian.

Director of Operations & Admissions, Robbie Ragiste, points out "unlike other learning institutions, The Cut caters to the best interest of the student through experiential and kinesthetic learning. Our courses are offered in-class with a maximum of 8-students per instructor, online live, and online recorded - when we say international, we truly are. Additionally important is the ability to offer installment payments, homestay options, and the ability to start with a Certificate and upgrade to a Diploma. For those abroad waiting for visa's the ability to study online and transition to Vancouver at any point in their courses."

The Cut Fashion Design Academy is committed to inspiring, educating and creating true fashion and business professionals by promoting academic excellence through our rigorous programs and distinctive learner-centered environment. Deyrmenjian and Ragiste are open to public institution partnerships, and aligning TCFDA with a corporate partner to facilitate expansion to eastern Canada, ideally in Toronto.

Immediate plans for curriculum growth include the launching of four new Design Certificates in Fashion, Graphic, and Interior, that will be consistent with the brand, culture, and educational experiences.