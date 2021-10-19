Submit Release
Special Education Parents Have Legal Options against Unfair Discipline

A boy smiles for the camera. Special education attorneys from the Cuddy Law Firm help protect children's and parents' rights in school discipline matters.

Special education attorneys can help parents ensure that school disciplinary matters are handled appropriately for children with disabilities.

When schools don’t give children the special education protections to which they’re entitled, including in a disciplinary action, parents have legal remedies.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s hard for any parent to see their child disciplined at school. But when a child receiving special education services gets a punishment that fails to take their disabilities into consideration, parents can push back.

Under special education law, parents have legal recourse to counter inappropriate punishments at school. And families can find special education lawyers who help protect parents' rights in school discipline.

The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) guarantees all children the right to a free, appropriate public education—which means protections for children with special needs.

So a child’s behavior must be assessed, at least in part, in light of their disability. And any punishments for violating school codes of conduct must be compatible with the child’s Individualized Education Program (IEP).

The multi-state Cuddy Law Firm has lawyers providing special education advocacy for children and parents.

Should a school take a disciplinary action not in a child’s interest, advocacy from a special education attorney may be the natural next step, including representation in disciplinary hearings.

With offices in New York and across the country, the Cuddy Law Firm is dedicated to standing up for children’s rights, helping them secure the special education services they’re entitled to receive, and safeguarding their future educational opportunities.

Learn more about the Cuddy Law Firm special education lawyers.

