Special Education Parents Have Legal Options against Unfair Discipline
When schools don’t give children the special education protections to which they’re entitled, including in a disciplinary action, parents have legal remedies.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s hard for any parent to see their child disciplined at school. But when a child receiving special education services gets a punishment that fails to take their disabilities into consideration, parents can push back.
Under special education law, parents have legal recourse to counter inappropriate punishments at school. And families can find special education lawyers who help protect parents' rights in school discipline.
The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) guarantees all children the right to a free, appropriate public education—which means protections for children with special needs.
So a child’s behavior must be assessed, at least in part, in light of their disability. And any punishments for violating school codes of conduct must be compatible with the child’s Individualized Education Program (IEP).
Should a school take a disciplinary action not in a child’s interest, advocacy from a special education attorney may be the natural next step, including representation in disciplinary hearings.
