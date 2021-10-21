LoanStreet to Host Second Annual Loan Participations Virtual Forum
Participations Forum to be held on November 16, 17, and 18 from 2:00 to 3:30 PM EasternNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoanStreet Inc. will host its second annual Loan Participations Virtual Forum on November 16, 17, and 18 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM Eastern Time with each day consisting of two forty-five minute discussions featuring representatives from financial institutions of all sizes (from many billions to many millions), regulatory experts and fintech companies. Financial professionals, whether loan participation novices or experts, front-office or back-office, are welcome to attend all or any of the Forum sessions upon registration.
“Following the success of our first Forum last year, it is exciting to again be bringing together industry leaders to discuss the most pressing topics in the loan participations market and the decisions facing its stakeholders. Given the persistence of excess liquidity that has typified 2021, a well-functioning loan participations market has become an instrumental channel for an increasing number of financial institutions to allocate capital and LoanStreet is proud to have been part of enabling this access,” Ian Lampl, CEO of LoanStreet, said. “We believe there is yet further potential for these institutions, and others not yet active, to address their strategic needs via loan participations and that the first-hand insights from our Forum panelists will be invaluable for evaluating and accelerating any institution’s participations strategy.”
Panelists will be announced during the week of November 1.
November 16: Participations Goals and Tactics
• (2-2:45 ET) Analyze This! How analytics can enhance participation results
• (2:45-3:30 ET) Participations Showcase: Perspectives from credit union loan participation sellers and buyers that entered the market in 2021
November 17: The Big Picture
• (2-2:45 ET) Regulatory Trends for 2022 Credit union regulatory policy roundtable
• (2:45-3:30 ET) Economy 20/20 for 2022: An early look at the emerging post-COVID economy and what it means for financial institutions
November 18: Operationalizing a Participations Strategy
• (2-2:45 ET) Perfecting the Balance Sheet: Using participations for asset/liability management
• (2:45-3:30 ET) Let’s Do IT: Back-office and IT best practices for success with participations
Click here to register to attend.
About LoanStreet Inc.
LoanStreet is a groundbreaking technology company providing financial institutions with a range of solutions for trading, managing, and reporting loans. The platform includes robust loan-level monthly reporting, as well as applications for completing one-to-many loan transactions, commercial loan servicing, and data analytics. LoanStreet is leveraging its combination of tools to dramatically change the landscape for credit unions, small and mid-sized banks, and direct lenders. Over 1,100 financial institutions are using the platform and the network is growing rapidly. LoanStreet was founded by Ian Lampl, former Deputy Chief Counsel for TARP, following the financial crisis to meet the acute need he saw for a standardized and automated loan sharing platform
Michael Lanzarone
LoanStreet Inc.
Media@Loan-Street.com
