Agricultural Literacy Grants Available for Education

A public-private partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Foundation is offering grants to K-12 teachers, 4-H, and FFA groups in Minnesota to develop educational experiences around agriculture and food systems education.

 A total of $5,000 in grants of up to $500 each are available to help students experience agriculture in a cross-curricular manner. Funded activities can include new ideas as well as enhancements to current curricula/activities.

Examples of eligible expenses include field trips to working farms or agriculture businesses, purchasing needed supplies, and supporting “Ag Day” events at schools.

Priority will be given to first-time applicants. All applications will be evaluated by a grant review committee of the MAITC Foundation.

Applications are due by Nov. 15, 2021. Apply and find more information on the MAITC website.

Established in 1985, MAITC is a partnership between the MDA and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education.

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

