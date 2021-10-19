General Position Description :

Provides direct administrative support to the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General, and the Front Office.

When called upon, accompanies the Attorney General to events outside and within the Office.

Serves as point of contact for the Attorney General and coordinates constituent correspondence.

Prepares briefing book for the Attorney General’s daily agenda and tracks necessary meeting materials.

Reports to the Deputy Attorney General and the Chief of Staff.

Duties for the Executive Assistant will vary and be assigned by the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General, and Chief of Staff. Duties will include: scheduling management; constituent correspondence; day-to-day clerical and administrative work; and event coordination and planning.

Hours : Approximately 25 hours per week. This is a temporary, part-time position.

Location: The position is located at the Attorney General’s Office at 109 State Street, Montpelier, Vermont and candidate must be willing to travel. The Office is currently working remotely full-time, and a partial remote schedule is anticipated sometime in 2022.

Salary: Salary will be based upon qualifications and experience.

The Office of the Attorney General is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, sexual orientation, handicapping condition and/or disability. Applicants may obtain a copy of the EEOP Short Form on the AGO website.

Please submit resume, references and writing sample by email to: ago.info@vermont.gov. Please reference the position title: Temporary Executive Assistant.

Last modified: October 19, 2021