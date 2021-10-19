NDDOT and City of Mandan celebrate completion of Old Red Trail project

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Mandan celebrated the completion of the North Dakota Highway 1806 and Old Red Trail reconstruction project in Mandan Oct. 19.

NDDOT Director Bill Panos, Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling, and other state and local officials were in attendance to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The $6.4 million project featured reconstruction and widening of ND 1806 and Old Red Trail, improved lighting and signage, and construction of a roundabout.

“The successful completion of this project was truly a team effort,” said Panos. “This type of collaboration with the project managers, consultants, contractors and the City of Mandan is vital to improving our state highway system.”

The roundabout at the intersection of ND 1806 and Old Red Trail is the first of its kind in Mandan.

“Roundabouts reduce high speed crashes and improve traffic flow when compared to traditional intersections,” said Panos.

Currently the intersection accommodates approximately 7,000 vehicles per day and this number is expected to increase in the future.

“The new roundabout at the intersection of Old Red Trail, Collins Avenue, and Highway 1806 North in Mandan is a great addition to our city,” said Helbling. “This has always been a busy intersection and I believe the roundabout is already improving the flow of traffic in the area.”

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.