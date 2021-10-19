Comms Factory Debuts Press Release Distribution Service
PR distribution enables clients to improve SEOCLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comms Factory, the company that provides public relations services for SEO managers, non-profits and entrepreneurs, today announced it is offering a press release distribution service. Comms Factory can write a press release and then arrange for it to be distributed over EIN Presswire or Cision PR Newswire, depending on the client’s preferences and media strategy. The PR distribution process results in the client’s press release being published on media sites, typically those of local TV and radio stations.
“Press release distribution helps you get your news out into the world,” said Hugh Taylor, CEO of Comms Factory. “With EIN Presswire, for example, your press release is instantly syndicated onto about 150 news sites. This gives you visibility and contributes to improvements in search engine results.”
Comms Factory offers several press release writing/distribution packages, as well. Clients are able to distribute their press releases through the EIN Presswire Corporate-Level service, which includes up to 2,500 words of press release body copy, up to five images and a video link. In addition to syndicating the press release, EIN allows Corporate-Level clients like Comms Factory to place press releases on up to five “industry wires,” such as banking and finance, which are seen by journalists who cover the category.
About Comms Factory
Comms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds. The company fields a team of experienced corporate communications professionals who offer a range of public relations and content marketing services. Comms Factory’s goal is to enable its clients to promote themselves in multiple media as economically as possible. Taylor previously served in public relations roles in the Fortune 500, as well as at Silicon Valley startups.
For more information, visit commsfactory.net.
Comms Factory services are also available at https://fiverr.com/hughta and https://upwork.com/ag/commsfactory.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here