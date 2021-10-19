YouTube Star Lev Cameron to Drop His First NFT on October 20
In conjunction with the NFT release, Cameron to conduct a live AMA session on DiscordUNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with xtingles, the premier marketplace for ASMR, YouTube star Lev Cameron will be releasing his debut NFT, “Bliss with Lev,” on Thursday, October 20 at 11 a.m. ET.
“Bliss with Lev” is a calming and meditative ASMR created by xtingle’s art team working alongside of Cameron.
In addition to being a social media star known for his challenge videos, pranks and songs on his YouTube channel, which has more than 2 million subscribers, Cameron is a dancer and actor.
Sharing his excitement about the project, Lev said, “I’m thrilled that my fans will be able to share a piece of my creativity and my first NFT. I’m so pumped for everyone to see it and hear it! Are you ready?”
“Lev and I discussed coming up with an art piece that would be calming and meditative. We were brainstorming on ways we could visually and sonically showcase those qualities,” said xtingles’ art director. “Eventually, we decided on coming up with a scenery that would capture the viewer and make them feel relaxed. Lev recorded his voice, speaking words that would evoke those sensations. The result is a scenic animation looping endlessly with a relaxing ASMR recording that induces a state of relaxation.
“We live in a busy digital world. Sometimes mindless, sometimes tired and sometimes yearning for a deep sense of comfort. We escape into our minds with memories of joy and fun as we deal with every hour of passing time that’s not ours. Cameron’s ‘Bliss with Lev’ reminds us to take a step back in life, free our thoughts and relax our minds.”
In conjunction with the release, on the day the artwork is dropped, Cameron will conduct a live AMA session on xtingle’s Discord channel.
Lev Cameron can be followed on Instagram at @itsmelev.
For more information about xtingles, visit xtingles.com.
About xtingles
xtingles is the largest marketplace for ASMR NFTs in the world. In March 2021, xtingles introduced the first-ever platform for ASMR artists and collectors to engage in. On the xtingles marketplace, you may buy, sell and discover beautiful digital goods. You also gain royalties from secondary Ting sales. Built on Flow protocol, the same network behind Crypto Kitties and NBA To Shot, xtingles is positioned to scale, with hundreds of artists already onboard and millions of users ready to collect. We are the only ASMR-specific curated marketplace on the blockchain and we use the trusted Blocto wallet for all transactions.
