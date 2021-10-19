Highland Park Luxury Builder Tony McClung Now Providing Virtual 3D For Custom Home Design
Experienced custom home builder and general contractor is leading designer of ultra-fine homesDALLAS , UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony McClung, one of the top architectural designers in north Texas, today announced he is now providing the highest-quality 3D designs so his clients can experience their virtual houses. The CAD-3D view allows homeowners to make custom adjustments before their construction begins.
McClung has an impeccable list of ultra-fine homes he designed and built over the last 50 years. He is known in the Dallas metro area as a go-to designer and respected architectural design professional, known to make your dream come true. McClung combines the skills of a builder, contractor and foreman and is committed to first-class, pristine craftsmanship. His attention to detail is rare in today’s home design market.
“My passion is designing and customizing ultra-fine homes one at a time,” said McClung, the owner and COO of BLH Development, Inc./Luxury Homes Designed & Built by Tony McClung. “I design bespoke homes that reflect the personality of the homeowners. My discerning clients in Highland Park and the Dallas-Fort Worth area have recommended BLH based on my reputation and the level of detail I bring to designs. The goal is to help you create your ideal floor plan and design the best home for you. If you have photos, videos or ideas from design shows, we can incorporate those special details. I can give you what you want whether you prefer modern homes for indoor/outdoor living, traditional homes designed around entertaining, or functional homes that require home offices and private space.”
McClung is one of the Dallas area’s most respected architectural design professionals. He offers fee-based general contracting and architectural design services and specializes in large, exquisite homes of superior quality. McClung provides construction management and absolute supervision of every detail of a custom home build.
To book a consultation with McClung today, visit tonymcclung.com or call (214) 668-7802.
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here