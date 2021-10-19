Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,926 in the last 365 days.

The Delaware Public Archives is pleased to announce the digital release of The Abram H. Draper Collection.”

Abram H Draper Collection Photo

The Delaware Public Archives is pleased to announce the digital release of “The Abram H. Draper Collection.” This unique collection consists of 34 pieces of correspondence including letters and poetry from Sergeant Abram H. Draper to his wife Anna M. Wiley Draper during the American Civil War.

The content ranges from detailed descriptions of Draper’s time while on guard and picket duty to everyday details of the life of a Union soldier in the United States Army from 1861 – 1863. The collection also includes correspondence to and from members of Draper’s extended family, as well as letters and documents to Anna notifying her of his death on January 22, 1863, from typhoid fever at Camp Gilpins, Virginia.

The Abram H. Draper Collection may be accessed virtually at www.archives.delaware.gov or by calling (302) 744-5000 to schedule a visit to review the physical document collection at the Delaware Public Archives.

You just read:

The Delaware Public Archives is pleased to announce the digital release of The Abram H. Draper Collection.”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.