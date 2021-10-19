Submit Release
Judicial Candidates Required to View Conduct Seminar

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced the schedule of judicial campaign conduct seminars for candidates seeking judicial office in 2022. 

The Code of Judicial Conduct requires each judgeship candidate, including incumbent judges, to attend a two-hour seminar on campaign practices, finance, and ethics. A judicial candidate must complete the required course within one year prior to or 60 days after the candidate is certified to appear on the ballot. 

Each seminar includes presentations by the staff of the Board of Professional Conduct and a representative of the Ohio Secretary of state, and a question-and-answer segment.

Judicial candidates are encouraged to bring their treasurers and other campaign staff to the seminars. The seminars are offered at no cost, pre-registration is not required, and judges and attorneys who complete the seminar receive two hours of general continuing legal education credit (CLE).

The seminar dates, times, and formats are:

  • Dec. 1, 2021, 3:45 – 5:45 p.m., Embassy Suites Dublin
  • Feb. 2, 2022, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Fairborn
  • Feb. 17, 2022, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Doubletree Cleveland South, Independence
  • June 22, 2022, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Columbus (video replay)
  • Aug. 18, 2022, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Moyer Judicial Center, Columbus (video replay)

More information about rules applicable to judicial candidates may be found at bpc.ohio.gov/judicial-candidates.

