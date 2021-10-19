Dutch start-up Fooditive Group has a new funding goal of €6.5M

Fooditive Group Logo Fooditive's natural sweetener made from apples and pears

Committed to redefining healthy eating, Fooditive BV. launches a FundedByMe campaign starting on 20th October, allowing anyone to join their movement.

ROTTERDAM, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to redefining the future of healthy eating, plant-based ingredient manufacturer Fooditive BV. announces the launch of a new FundedByMe campaign starting on 20th October 2021, allowing investors and people to join their movement.

The Dutch company has a goal of funding up to EUR 6.5M to revolutionize the plant-based food industry through its innovative ingredients. The FundedByMe campaign will kickstart the launch of GoPeasy, Fooditive’s new plant-based milk made from peas and the first product in its range that will be directly available for sale to consumers.

In the years past, Fooditive Group had been on a strong upward curve, with a steadily increasing number of employees and a constant stream of new products.

Through its famous sweetener, Fooditive stays loyal to the promise of solving the sugar issue in the market. As the company and its investors look to take the crown as the reigning replacement for sugar, they join a long line of would-be occupants to sugar’s throne. The new funding round will allow Fooditive Group to keep growing while supplying affordable food for everyone in need.

Investors of Fooditive have a broad knowledge and experience both in the food industry and the business world. Fooditive has launched its first campaign in 2019 with enormous success. The team showed the world and investors the impact that can be achieved within a short time by expanding their product range to 7 products and venturing into a new market with GoPeasy.

The dream of Fooditive keeps growing and the impact of its work closely depends on its partners’ trust and expertise. Among them, is Rabobank and VCs that help the company achieve its goals.

“Making an impact starts with one person. At Fooditive, I mix my passion for science and my love for food to make the world a better place. With proof from our last campaign, we have learned from our investors and partners that Fooditive is not just a company, it’s a family that stands for healthy food, sustainability, and innovation... we are a movement” said the founder and CEO of Fooditive, Moayad Abushokhedim.

Since 2018, Fooditive keeps delivering the food industry with new products that are focused on taste, affordability, and sustainability by using side streams of food production. Through the launch of this campaign, the team is very much looking forward to seeing what the great future can bring.

To contribute to the FundedByMe campaign, please visit www.fundedbyme.com/fooditive

To learn more about Fooditive, its products and activities follow the link: Join the plant-based movement - Fooditive Group

About Fooditive BV

In 2018, the plant-based ingredient manufacturer Fooditive BV was established in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The company is committed to making healthy food available for all with its 100% natural ingredients. Since its launch, Fooditive has received several awards for its innovative ideas, sustainable approaches, and contributions to a circular economy, including being nominated for the Index Award 2021. For more information, contact Melissa van der Walt at pr@fooditive.nl or visit www.fooditive.nl.

About FundedByMe

FundedByMe is an equity crowdfunding platform that connects investors with entrepreneurs. Today the company offers a digital and global platform for financial support for start-ups and growth companies around the globe. Customers sign up online where they can book their investment interest in different companies. The company consists of FundedByMe.com, Feminvest and Laika Consulting, as well as 6 joint ventures in Finland, Malaysia, Singapore, Poland, The Netherlands, and Dubai/UAE. Together the group reaches over 269,000 registered investment members globally. For more information visit www.fundedbyme.com

