Winners In The 16th Annual w3 Awards Announced – Glass House Guide Silver Award Winner

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winners In The 16th Annual w3 Awards Announced – Glass House Guide

The Winners of the 16th Annual w3 Awards were announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts on October 5, 2021. Receiving over 3,000 entries from across the globe, the w3 Awards honors outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social, and Podcasts created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry.

PropTech start-up Glass House Guide received a Silver Award in the category of Marketing Features – Best Use of a Smart Device. A real estate industry first, Glass House Guide leverages AI and machine learning to intelligently answer homebuyers’ questions about real estate listings in a personalized, conversational manner leveraging Amazon Alexa.

“We are humbled by the w3 Awards recognition we received,” says Luke Maslow, co-founder of Glass House Guide. “This is one more validation from the media, advertising, and marketing communities that Glass House Guide has successfully filled a niche in real estate marketing. Virtually all real estate marketing is a ‘push’ of information to buyers and we have created the first conversational marketing tool that enables buyers to get answers to questions on their mind. Brokers and Agents who use Glass House Guide realize the importance easily sharing information with buyers to excite them and instill confidence about their home purchase.”

The w3 Awards illuminates creative excellence on the Web, and recognizes the creative and

marketing professionals behind award-winning Websites, Video, Podcasts, Marketing, Mobile, and Social. Simply put, the w3 is the leading digital competition that recognizes the biggest agencies, the smallest firms, and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies.

About the w3 Awards

The w3 Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an

invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. Please visit www.aiva.org for a full member list and additional information.

For more information about the w3 Awards, please visit www.w3award.com, or email the w3

Awards team at info@w3award.com or call 212-675-3555.

About Glass House Guide

Glass House Guide is a Georgia-based PropTech start-up enabling real estate agents to showcase their listings using Amazon Alexa’s interactive voice technology. With over 100 million Amazon Alexa devices in homes across the United States and Canada today, Glass House Guide is poised to reach a virtually untapped market of homebuyers who are tech-savvy, appreciate one-on-one relationship building, and have lots of purchasing power.

For more information about Glass House Guide, please visit www.glasshouseguide.com, or email the Glass House Guide team at service@glasshouseguide.com.

Contact: Justin Cullifer, justin@glasshouseguide.com

Phone: (404) 669-6075