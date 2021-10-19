Coastal Drugs Now Part of Ravkoo Independent Pharmacy Network

New Level of Online Services Includes Same-Day Prescription Order Delivery

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Drugs now joins more than 400 distribution centers across America that have brought Ravkoo, Inc. services to their customers, expanding their customer assistance options with unique tech developments that let patients better navigate their needs and opt into direct-to-doorstep prescription delivery. Whether through the traditional web or via the soon-to-launch Ravkoo Health app, customers who have come to rely on Coastal Drugs for medical service now have the convenience, consultation options, and affordability that comes with a Ravkoo partnership.

“Joining with Ravkoo is an unmatched opportunity for both our business and our patients,” said Pritesh Kerai, Coastal Drugs manager. “We’re looking forward to a boost in foot traffic for our local store, and a boost in opportunities for our customers and their doctors through this connection.

New and longtime Coastal Drugs patients gain access to the innovative online software Ravkoo has developed to bring independent pharmacy services into a new modern mode of operation. Healthcare providers and customers can easily manage their medication in the upcoming Ravkoo Health App or online at ravkoo.com. Additionally, they can quickly access web-based consultations with a pharmacist to get questions answered quickly and easily. Prescription orders fulfilled by Coastal Drugs through Ravkoo are delivered straight to the patient’s home, which customers can track on their computers or on the go.

As one of the latest independent pharmacies to partner with Ravkoo, Coastal Drugs now offers a new level of convenience unmatched by large pharmacy chains and continues to cement itself as a crucial Los Angeles County medical resource.

About Ravkoo: Ravkoo is an online Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for prescription fulfillment, developing solutions for each stakeholder in the pharmacy environment. The business gives patients nationwide same-day or next-day prescription delivery and offers customers unparalleled savings through a convenient discount card. Healthcare providers who partner with Ravkoo can consolidate and streamline their prescription workflow, consult easily with pharmacists, and offer their patience a convenient option. Pharmacists that join the Ravkoo network gain prescription volume and an influx of foot traffic. Find out more about these and other efforts at https://ravkoo.com/