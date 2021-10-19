Submit Release
Columbus U.S. welcomes Sandy Williams as the Executive Vice President for the SMB Division

Sandy Williams has been named as the new Executive Vice President of Columbus' SMB (small to medium sized businesses) Division in the United States.

As Columbus continues its growth across the United States, Sandy's leadership, and strong background in building top performing teams will accelerate our growth”
— Ole Fritze, Chief Operating Officer of Columbus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandy Williams, an industry veteran, has joined Columbus U.S. as Vice President, heading the US SMB Division. Sandy's responsibilities will include leading the sales team, expanding Columbus' services, developing new channels, and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies.

Sandy comes to Columbus with over 25 years of finance, strategy, and leadership experience. She gained experience growing and leading high-performance teams as the Vice President of the Operations and Delivery unit here at Columbus prior to taking over as head of the SMB division. Sandy has a diverse accounting, finance, and consulting background. She is well-versed in Columbus' vision and values and believes in working together to achieve success.

“Sandy is an excellent addition to our team, as she brings a unique combination of diverse expertise and a thorough understanding of what it takes to deliver customer success. As Columbus continues its growth across the United States, Sandy's leadership, and strong background in building top performing teams will accelerate our growth. We are thrilled to have her onboard!” says Ole Fritze, Chief Operating Officer of Columbus.

“I am really looking forward to the opportunity in Columbus and the chance to lead the SMB team. I have worked in the SMB space for 25 years, with Microsoft, ISV teams, and go-to-market strategies. I have been implementing and developing teams, as well as taking a hands-on approach to sales, and I am looking forward to working with everyone to improve and align the SMB unit to be one of the best in the U.S.”- Sandy Williams, Executive Vice President and head of the SMB Division of Columbus U.S.



About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy. For +30 years, we have helped more than 5.000 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com

Patric Timmermans
Columbus
patric.timmermans@columbusglobal.com
