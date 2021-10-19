Adenza’s Calypso Collateral Mgmt Solution 5-Time Winner of Collateral Management Product of the Year at Asia Risk Awards

Platform streamlines collateral management, market risk, counterparty credit risk and margin risk workflows for world’s leading financial institutions

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL to provide customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, was recognized as Collateral Management Product of the Year at the 2021 Asia Risk Awards. This is the fifth time Adenza’s Calypso collateral management solution has been named Collateral Management Product of the year at the Asia Risk awards, which recognize best practices in risk management and derivatives among banks and financial institutions throughout Asia.

Adenza’s Calypso collateral management solution is unique in the industry because it fully integrates market risk, counterparty credit risk, clearing, margin risk inputs into a comprehensive collateral and margin management platform. This makes it possible to support all types of collateral agreements, allowing clients to manage all their collateral requirements within a single solution, including cleared and uncleared OTC and ETD, Securities Finance transactions. Currently, it is used by over 100 firms globally, including some of the world’s largest clearinghouses, central banks, regional banks, hedge funds, and asset managers.

“Strong collateral management is the foundation of a sound risk management strategy and our fully integrated solutions are consistently delivering proven results for major financial institutions," said RG Manalac, Managing Director, APAC at Adenza. "Now that many Asian banks are required to comply with Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) and Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR), our battle-tested solutions are bringing some much-needed efficiency and accuracy to the marketplace.”

The 2021 Asia Risk Awards were presented on September 27-30, 2021. For more information about the Adenza Calypso collateral management solution, please click here.

