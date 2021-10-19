Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A204122                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans                       

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/19/21 @ 0422 hours

STREET: US. Route 2

TOWN: Alburg

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear and dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: To be released later

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020 Tesla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Critical

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP and local fire personnel responded to the above location for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a single motor vehicle. It was reported that the vehicle struck a telephone pole and the operator was entrapped in the vehicle with unknown injuries.  Upon arrival, it was determined that operator was the sole occupant of the vehicle and sustained significant injury and was transported via air to the University of Vermont Medical Center where they are currently being treated for their injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and this press release will be updated as more information becomes available. Any person who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 524-5993.

 

