St. Albans Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 21A204122
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/19/21 @ 0422 hours
STREET: US. Route 2
TOWN: Alburg
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: To be released later
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020 Tesla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Critical
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP and local fire personnel responded to the above location for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a single motor vehicle. It was reported that the vehicle struck a telephone pole and the operator was entrapped in the vehicle with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, it was determined that operator was the sole occupant of the vehicle and sustained significant injury and was transported via air to the University of Vermont Medical Center where they are currently being treated for their injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and this press release will be updated as more information becomes available. Any person who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 524-5993.