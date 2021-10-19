Submit Release
Yung Anoma1y Prepares for his Next Show in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Yung Anoma1y

Yung Anoma1y

From The Projects to Stardom.

From Pain To Paper, A Story Untold”
— Yung Anoma1y
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shining at the forefront of the music scene, Yung Anoma1y embarked on an innovative music career in 2019 and hasn’t looked back since. Just recently coming off his 1st national tour, Yung Anoma1y was able to capture the hearts of many. He performed his hit songs such as, 'Hard To Fall Asleep' and 'Memories'.

Yung Anoma1y is excited for his next show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 11th, 2021 apart of the QCDJ's Tour with djs such as DJ FatboyRhymer (Official City Girl's DJ). With an ever-growing fanbase, Yung Anoma1y is definitely the artist you should be listening to at the moment. You can follow him on all social media platforms by typing in Yung Anoma1y

Yung Anoma1y
B.E.G. The Label
Yunganoma1ymusic@gmail.com

Yung Anoma1y- Hard To Fall Asleep

