Ophthalmic Drugs 2021 - Join the World's leading Ophthalmic Experts In London this November 22-23 2021
Investigating the unique challenges in ocular drug design & delivery Strategy
The Ophthalmic Conference this year seems to be more popular than ever as those across the ophthalmics community are eager to meet up, share ideas and do business after the constraints of covid”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that the global ophthalmic drug market is forecast to surpass $60 billion USD by 2025 with increasing focus from the industry on alternative delivery approaches and improving the effectiveness of the current repertoire of drugs in order to grow away from intravitreal injections and other surgical approaches to ocular therapy. With 50% of the global population predicted to have complications in their sight within the next few decades, ophthalmic medicine is set to become one of the biggest industries in pharmaceuticals.
— Richard Jones, Manager of Ophthalmic Drugs 2021
As Europe’s leading Ophthalmic Drugs conference, we will explore new discoveries in the treatment of ocular disease, innovations in combination technologies, and the utterly unique challenges that are faced in the treatment of one of the most complex organs in the body.
This two-day agenda will offer peer-to-peer networking opportunities with leaders in the ophthalmic sphere, from Heads of Drug Development and Senior Directors of Ophthalmology, all the way to academic forerunners in the research into ocular therapy.
View the website and agenda here: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/EINpresswire
WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA
Day one - 22nd November 2021
* For Topical Drug Delivery to the Retina — Design the Right Drug, Kerrie Brady, Chief Executive Officer, OcuTerra Therapeutics
* Preclinical large animal AMD models, Simon Kaja, Chief Scientific Officer & Vice-President, Americas, Experimentica Ltd
* From the trabecular meshwork to the retina — Ophthalmological research at Aerie, Mitchell De Long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals
* Novel upstream target inhibiting the NLRP3 inflammasome in geographic atrophy and diabetic retinopathy, Brian Levy, CEO, InflammX Therapeutics
* Diabetic Macular Ischaemia: A hidden unmet medical need, Victor Chong, Global Head of Medicine, Retinal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG
* Childhood Myopia: a pediatric eye disease at an epidemic scale, Simon Chandler, Executive Director, Clinical Development, Allergan Ltd
* Ocular tolerability and formulation toxicity in drug development, Virginia Calder, Reader in Ocular Immunology, UCL Institute of Ophthalmology
* Patient centricity as a driver for drug delivery innovation in ophthalmology, Gregoire Schwach, Leader Ocular and Drug Delivery, PTD Biologics Europe, Roche
Day two - 23rd November 2021
* Ocular Gene Therapy, Daniel Chung, Chief Medical Officer, SparingVision
* Development of Lumevoq gene therapy in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) subjects, Magali Taiel, Chief Medical Officer , Gensight-Biologic
* Advancements in treatments for inherited retinal diseases, Aniz Girach, Chief Medical Officer, ProQR Therapeutics
* Panel Discussion: Genetic therapy for inherited retinal diseases
* Non-viral gene therapy for the prolonged delivery of proteins in the eye, Francine Behar-Cohen, Chief Innovation Officer, Eyevensys
* Ocular delivery of small molecules and biologics using long-acting injectable photocrosslinked implants, Thakur Raghu Raj Singh, Reader in Pharmaceutics, Founder and CTO Re-Vana Therapeutics, Chair for Ocular Delivery Focus Group, Queen's University Belfast
* Nanomaterials for posterior segment drug delivery, Laurence Fitzhenry, Lecturer & Project Coordinator, ORBITAL-ITN
* Recent advancements in the formulation and delivery of APIs to the ocular surface and anterior segment of the eye, Ali Athab Al-Kinani, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Pharmaceutics, Kingston University
* Innovative pathways and compounds for improved therapies of retinal vascular disorders (DME, wet AMD, RVO) : Beyond anti-VEGF, Grace C Chang, Chief Medical Officer, Oxurion NV
* Clinical development and regulatory landscape for ophthalmic products in UK and Europe, Peter Morgan Warren, Ophthalmology specialist & pharmaceutical physician; Senior Medical Advisor, Bayer
