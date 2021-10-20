Kaymera Technologies Collaborates with Argus Cyber Security to Protect Vehicles Against Cyber Attacks
Kaymera Technologies and Argus Cyber Security to deliver a joint cyber security solution to protect vehicle components running Android OS.
I am delighted for Argus Cyber Security to have the opportunity to co-innovate with Kaymera, a leader in this area, to provide comprehensive automotive grade Android protection”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaymera Technologies, provider of military-grade mobile security solutions, today announced that it is working closely with Argus Cyber Security, a global leader in cybersecurity for connected mobility, to provide vehicle manufacturers and smart mobility service providers a joint solution to protect vehicle infotainment systems running Google Android.
— Ido Ben Ami, VP R&D - Argus Cyber Security
Connected vehicles are becoming prevalent, with an increasing number of vehicle manufacturers introducing Google’s Android infotainment systems into their vehicle fleets. With this trend comes an increase in the cyber risk exposure of the entire connected vehicle ecosystem. To address this threat, regulations and standards, such as UNR 155, ISO/SAE 21434, and GB/T, are calling for vehicle manufacturers to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks, vulnerabilities, and threats throughout the vehicle lifecycle.
Argus and Kaymera have joined forces to offer vehicle manufacturers a comprehensive AI-based solution to detect, prevent, and respond to attacks targeting electronic control units (ECUs) running Android operating systems. The solution will send alerts to Argus Vehicle Security Operation Center Solution for further analysis and response.
Kaymera’s Android threat detection technology relies on heuristics based approach to Identify & and classify new threats based on their behaviour and functionality. The module detects attacks in progress to ensure the driver's safety as well as data privacy.
Argus delivers vehicle manufacturers a broad range of advanced onboard and offboard cyber security products. Argus products have been selected to secure over 65 million vehicles across 19 production projects.
“Argus is dedicated to mitigating the security risks of the connected mobility ecosystem ” said Ido Ben Ami, VP R&D, Argus Cyber Security. “Automotive cyber security solutions for Google Android systems are essential to this mission. I am delighted to have the opportunity to co-innovate with Kaymera, a leader in this area, to provide comprehensive automotive grade Android protection"'.
“Modern connected vehicles are advanced digital ecosystems making them desirable targets for hackers", said Oshri Asher, Kaymera Technologies CEO. "Would you drive a car prone to being controlled remotely by a stranger? Drivers safety and privacy are threatened now more than ever. We at Kaymera have been changing the way mobile security works at its core without harming the usability, and now we are aiming to bring our cutting-edge threat detection and prevention technology to millions of cars. Argus Cyber Security is without a doubt, a market leader, and we are excited to deliver a joint solution that will enhance mobility protection, and elevate automotive privacy and cyber security innovation”.
ABOUT ARGUS CYBER SECURITY
Argus, a global leader in cyber security for connected mobility, provides modular onboard and offboard-vehicle cyber security solutions to protect all forms of connected mobility against cyber attacks. Customers include vehicle manufacturers, their suppliers, and connected mobility providers. Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Stuttgart, France, Tokyo, Shanghai and Korea. Visit Argus Cyber Security at https://www.argus-sec.com.
ABOUT KAYMERA TECHNOLOGIES
Kaymera is a leading mobile security solutions provider that strives to protect companies and individuals from costly and damaging mobile cyber attacks. Founded in 2013 by security veterans, the company offers a comprehensive modular mobile security solution to business owners, enterprise level organizations, and individuals. For more information visit www.kaymera.com
Maryna Gaidak
Kaymera Technologies
+972 58-550-0145
maryna.gaidak@kaymera.com