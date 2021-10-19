Mindpool Technologies Gets Accredited with Two ISO Certifications

After a decade-long journey of providing digital and recruitment solutions, Mindpool gets accredited with two globally recognized ISO certifications.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a decade-long journey of providing state-of-the-art digital and recruitment solutions, Mindpool Technologies gets accredited with two globally recognized ISO certifications.

Mindpool Technologies is pleased to announce that the company is now part of the elite group of businesses that have earned ISO (International Organization for Standardization) Accreditation by consistently committing to the ISO standards.

On 22nd January 2021, Mindpool Technologies has been accredited with the following:

ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems – This is an internationally recognized standard that ensures their products and services meet the needs of customers/clients through an effective quality management system.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard – This specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization.

These Certifications are valid under the scope: “Software Design, Development, Enhancements & Support and Staff Augmentation/Staffing/Manpower Supply to the External Customers with support functions like Human Resources, Recruitment and IT services both Internal and External Customers.”

“With these accreditations, we’ve proven that we’re following stringent quality assurance and security protocols while delivering top-grade solutions to our clients. These ISO certifications are a new feather in our cap and we’re constantly striving for achieving more such accomplishments. Although we’ve already established the trust factor with our existing clientele, there’s no doubt that with these accreditations we are solidifying our position in the industry even more.” Said Mr. Vinay Pathak, Client Engagement Head at Mindpool Technologies.

“We are pleased that Mindpool Technologies met the stringent standards established by the ISO regulatory body and we are delighted to have received these accreditations. Our customer-first approach and business integrity are the factors that led us to such amazing procurement.” Shared Mr. Ritesh Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director at Mindpool Technologies.

