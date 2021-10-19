Incredible Growth of Muscle Stimulator Market by 2027 | NeuroMetrix Inc., Biomedical Life Systems, Inc., Zynex, Inc.
The launches due to the rise in demand for pain relief and constant innovations have tremendously driven the market growth.
Muscle Stimulator Market By Product Type (Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation, Functional Electrical Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation), By Modality (Handheld, Portable).”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Muscle Stimulator Market By Product Type (Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation, Functional Electrical Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Interferential, Burst Mode Alternating Current, Micro Current Electrical Neuromuscular Stimulator and Others), By Modality (Handheld, Portable, Table Top), By Application (Pain Management, Neurological Disorder, Musculoskeletal Disorder, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physiotherapy Clinics, Sports Clinics, Home Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2027." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
The global Muscle Stimulator market is experiencing major growth and will grow considerably in the next few years. Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), is also known as neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) or electromyostimulation that is used for pain relief. It can also be used as a rehabilitation and preventive tool for partially or totally immobilized patients. It uses muscle electric impulses for the contraction of the muscles that improve muscle control, blood circulation, toning of the muscles to increase muscle strength. These impulses are generated by a device and are delivered through electrodes on the skin near to the muscles being stimulated. The electrodes are generally pads that adhere to the skin.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Major players analyzed include Omron Corporation, Zynex Inc., RS Medical Inc., NeuroMetrix Inc., DJO Global Inc., Beurer Gmbh, Em Physio Ltd, Biomedical Life Systems, Inc., Zimmer Medizinsysteme Gmbh, and Zynex, Inc.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Muscle Stimulator industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Muscle Stimulator market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Muscle Stimulator market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides detailed global Muscle Stimulator market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
