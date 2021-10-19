Skyworks Aeronautics announces the passing of Company Strategic Advisor, Lt. General (Ret) Otto J. Guenther
What we will all remember most is his strong character, gracious personality, and the wonderful example he set of how to lead a life well lived”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-time Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. Strategic Advisory Board memeber, Lt. General (Ret) Otto J. Guenther, died peacefully at his home on October 13 at the age of 80. Previous to joining the Skyworks team, General Guenther led a distinguished 34-year career in the U.S. Army where he served in multiple U.S. Army and Joint Service assignments which included service in Vietnam as a communications and electronics maintenance officer and culminated as Commanding General of Communications Electronics Command (CECOM). In this critical role, he led the Research and Development, Acquisition and Logistics support for all command, control, computers and communications which included avionics equipment for rotary and fixed wing aircraft for the Army.
— Brig. General (Ret) John E. Michel, Co-Founder & CEO, Skyworks Aeronautics
His final Army assignment was on the Army Staff as the first Army Chief Information Officer (CIO)/Director of Information Systems, Command, Control, Communications and Computers (DISC4). He was recognized with many service awards to include the Distinguished Service Metal and by industry awards from organizations such as Armed Forces Communications Electronics Association and Government Computer News.
Following retirement from the Army, he continued support of the Services in a civilian capacity as Vice President and General Manager for Computer Associates International’s Federal Systems group. Additionally, he was Sector Vice President and General Manager of Northrop Grumman’s Tactical Systems Division. Under his leadership, the Division grew to approximately 1650 employees located in several key customer locations with over $700 million in acquisitions.
“Otto’s passion for people and servant leadership approach has left an indelible mark on team Skyworks, and scores of other organizations privileged to have worked with him” said Skyworks Aeronautics CEO John E. Michel, “As we collectively mourn the loss of this incredible patriot, leader, business partner, and friend, what we will all remember most is his strong character, gracious personality, and the wonderful example he set of how to lead a life well lived.”
In addition to his role at Skyworks, Lt. General (Ret) Otto J. Guenther also served as the Chair of the Board of Trusties for McDaniel College. He also served on the Board of Directors for both Widepoint Corporation and Small North Virginia Company (SNVC) as well as the AFCEA Educational Foundation Board and Aurora Foundation Board. He also remained active in various leadership positions with his church and continued to support the homeless and hurting via in the Lorton Community Action Center and Rising Hope Mission Church, all in Northern Virginia.
“Our thoughts are with his entire family at this difficult time.” said Steve Stevanovich, Skyworks’ Executive Chairman. “And we find it fitting that a special remembrance and celebration of life tribute in honor of Otto is being planned at his Alma Mater which he loved so dearly for November 15th. He was a very special man who will be missed by many.”
